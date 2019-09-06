Police chief speaks out following arrest of his assistant chief

17 News has obtained surveillance video from the VIP Lounge where Bakersfield Police say a domestic assault took place early Wednesday, leading to the arrest of their assistant chief of police. Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin is also speaking out after the shocking arrest, promising to uphold his promise to the community to hold his department accountable.

Original report: BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assistant Police Chief Evan Demestihas was arrested Wednesday on a felony domestic violence charge, according to police.

Demestihas is alleged to have assaulted a woman at the VIP Lounge on California Avenue. Officers were called to the bar shortly after midnight and spoke to the alleged victim.

Demestihas will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.

Police Chief Lyle Martin said, “We take all domestic violence cases very seriously. The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a thorough and complete investigation into this matter. No one is above the law.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Peter Beagley at 326-3514 or the BPD at 327-7111.