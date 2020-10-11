Police called in to break up confrontation between Trump, Biden supporters in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers were called to Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road to break up confrontations and reports of fighting between groups of President Trump and Joe Biden supporters.

Officers were called to the intersection Saturday at around 3 p.m. A department spokesperson said officers were called to keep the two groups apart, making sure tensions didn’t escalate further. It wasn’t clear what prompted the confrontations, but video from the scene shows two people throwing punches at one another.

Police said no injuries were reported and are looking for a misdemeanor battery suspect. No arrests were made and no description was provided for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.