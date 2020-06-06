Police breakup competing protest groups in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As protesters held a peaceful protest in front of Bakersfield police headquarters Friday, a second protest and counter protest took place in Northwest Bakersfield and police were eventually called to an intersection to keep two groups apart.

One group protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality was met by counter protesters carrying American flags and “Make America Great Again” flags on opposite corners at Calloway and Hageman at around 6 p.m.

The groups eventually made their way on opposing streets to Rosedale Highway and Calloway Road then headed back to the intersection of Calloway of Road and Hageman at around 10 p.m.

Bakersfield police said the two groups had been peaceful for much of the time the groups were out there and officers were in the area if they needed to intervene.

BPD is in the area of Calloway Drive and Hageman Road to keep the peace between two large groups that have gathered in the area. The intersection is closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/xeoKbms2AY — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) June 6, 2020

Police entered the intersection at Hageman and Calloway at around 10 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to enter, but the department said officers were there to “keep the peace” between the two groups.

One witness told 17 News either a firecracker or flair was thrown from the counter protesters’ side. Livestreams from the scene showed smoke in the intersection but it wasn’t clear what the item was.

A police department spokesperson said the two groups appeared to have more than 100 people combined.