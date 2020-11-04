Police asking for help finding missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Isaiah Gomez was last seen shortly after 12 p.m. on White Lane in the area of South H Street, police said. He’s described as Hispanic, 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, brown eyes, black curly hair, wears braces and was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and checkered Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.