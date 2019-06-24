Police ask public’s help finding family of woman killed by dogs

Police are asking for the public’s help locating possible family members of a woman who was killed after being attacked by dogs.

According to the KCSO Coroner, the woman has been identified as 36-year-old Crystal Lynn Pearigen. Her cause of death has been determined to be multiple injuries. Officials deemed it was an accident.

Unfortunately, officials have not been able to contact any family members.

According to police, three dogs, two being pit bulls were involved in an attack on Pearigen. She was found dead in the Costco parking lot June 16.

All of the dogs were located and taken by animal control. One of the dogs has been euthanized and the other two are schedule to be euthanized by animal control.

Pearigen was found in the parking lot of the Costco just after 6 a.m., but the attack did not appear to happen in the Costco parking lot, according to police.

If you have any information, contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.