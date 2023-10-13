BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police seek the community’s assistance in locating at-risk missing boy Pedro Vargas, according to BPD.

Pedro, 12, was last seen in the 1300 block of Wilson Road, just west of south M Street, on Oct. 12. He is considered at-risk due to having no prior history of running away, officials said.

Photo provided courtesy of Bakersfield Police Department.

He is described as a Hispanic boy who stands four feet 10 inches tall and has brown hair with brown eyes. Pedro was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown pats, black “Nike” shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Pedro’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.