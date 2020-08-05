Police ask for public’s help finding missing elderly woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

Elvira Rangel, 84, was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday on San Esteban Avenue near Stockdale Highway and Allen Road, police said. She is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a white flannel shirt with blue and red floral print, blue jeans and brown sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Rangel’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.