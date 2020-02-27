Police ask for information in shooting that seriously wounded woman in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find out what led up to a shooting that seriously wounded a woman early Wednesday morning.
The department said officers were called to the 300 block of Oak Street at around 3:10 a.m. where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said Wednesday evening the woman remained hospitalized and was listed as serious.
Investigators are looking for information or witnesses to what led up to the shooting.
Police released a description of the woman hoping witnesses come forward.
The victim was described as a black woman in her mid-20s, with blonde hair in braids. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black boots.
Anyone with information is urged to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.