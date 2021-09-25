Police ask for help to locate missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say they are asking for help to locate a teen with developmental challenges who was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

Bakersfield police said officers are looking for 15-year-old Brody Coffman. He was last seen in 5200 block of Magic Avenue on Sept. 25 at around 4:30 p.m., the department said.

Coffman is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 120 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue T-shirt with gray sleeves, black shorts and white shoes.

Coffman is considered at-risk because he has no history of running away.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.