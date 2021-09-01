Police ask for help to locate missing man considered ‘at-risk’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a missing man last seen Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Ralph Vega Jr., 47. The department said Vega was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway. He is considered at-risk because of medical conditions, police said in a release.

Vega is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with shaved blonde or grey hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a beige shirt, grey shorts and hiking boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.