Police ask for help to locate missing at-risk 16-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a missing 16-year-old last seen Saturday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

Officers are searching for Makaila Neel. She was last seen at around 11 a.m. in the 2600 block of Brookside Drive, Bakersfield police said.

Neel is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with grey eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts.

Neel is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Neel’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.