Police ask for help to locate missing 93-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a 93-year-old man who was last seen Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Thomas Lee. Police said he was last seen Monday just before 10 a.m. in the 7000 block of Elkhorn Street.

Lee is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with stripes and light blue athletic pants, according to police.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is urged to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.