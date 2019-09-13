Police ask for help to locate missing 85-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find an 85-year-old man reported missing Thursday.

Police are looking for Ignacio Ramirez. He is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with gray short hair. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Ramirez was last seen at 5913 Wilson Road at around 6:30 p.m. and is considered at-risk because of his age and medical issues.

If you’ve seen Ramirez, you are asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.