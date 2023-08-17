BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a woman last seen Wednesday in south Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Olivia Valero, 53. Valero was last seen in the 900 block of Townsley Avenue at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, police said in a release.

Valero is considered at-risk due to an unspecified medical condition, according to police.

Valero is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink shirt and was driving a red 2017 Toyota Corolla with CA license plate number: 7XDK373

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.