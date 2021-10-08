Police ask for help to locate missing 13-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 13-year-old girl who didn’t return home from school Friday.

Officers are looking for Keoshia Turner. The department said Turner is considered at risk because of her age and has no history of being a runaway.

Turner is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with black, zig-zag braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, green tank top, blue jean shorts, green socks, black Vans sneakers and a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.