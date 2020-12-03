Police ask for help to locate missing 11-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a missing “at-risk” 11-year-old who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Chloe Lafrance. She was last seen on Dec. 2 at around 2 p.m. in the area of Calloway Drive near Meacham Road, according to Bakersfield police.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and may be wearing a black hood sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.