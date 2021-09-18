Police ask for help to locate at-risk missing 15-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Friday evening in Southwest Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Isaiah Ramos, 15. He was last seen in the 11200 block of Vista Del Valle Drive on Sept. 17 at around 5 p.m., police said.

Bakersfield provided an image of Ramos late Friday and he is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black and blue shorts.

The 15-year-old is considered at-risk because he has no history of running away. Anyone with information on Ramos’ whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.