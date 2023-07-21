BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find an at-risk 77-year-old man who was last seen Friday.

Officers are looking for James Moren. He was last seen Friday in the 33 block of Columbus Street. Moren is considered at-risk because of unspecified medical and mental health conditions, police said.

Moren is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red Cardinals baseball cap, a gray Harley Davidson T-shirt, blue denim shorts, white socks and blue sandals.

Anyone with information on Moren’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.