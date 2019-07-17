Police ask for help to locate a woman considered ‘at-risk’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing 34-year-old woman considered at-risk.

Police are looking for Elizabeth L. Solis. She was last seen sometime Tuesday in the 1100 block of Oleander Avenue.

Elizabeth L. Solis / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police did not say why Solis is considered “at-risk.”

She is described as having a slim build, with brown eyes, brown hair. She was wearing a blue shirt, a pink undershirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.