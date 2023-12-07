BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing teen last seen on Tuesday in southwest Bakersfield.

The department said it is searching for Joshua Romero, 14. The teen was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the 6000 block of Chicory Drive.

Romero is considered at-risk because he has no history of being a runaway.

Romero is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and glasses. He was rising a white and blue bicycle.

Anyone with information on Romero’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.