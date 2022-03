BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 37-year-old man who is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Officers are looking for Antonio Jaracuaro, 37, whose last known location is Bakersfield on March 4.

Jaracuaro is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and has a tattoo on his chest of “Jesse.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.