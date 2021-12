BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate an 18-year-old woman who last seen on Nov. 30.

The department said officers are looking for Christyana Gonzales. She was last seen on Nov. 30 in the 5000 block of Nogal Avenue, according to police.

Gonzales is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.