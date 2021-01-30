Police ask for help searching for 11-year-old boy reported missing from California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City police are asking for help to find an 11-year-old boy reported missing Saturday night.

Police said they are looking for Jeremiah Easley. He was last seen at around 9 p.m. near his home in the 9700 block of Peach Avenue. They said Easley was not wearing a shirt or shoes but had on basketball shorts. He is considered critical because of cold weather and a lack of clothing.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call California City police at 760-373-8606.