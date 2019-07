BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a runaway teen who last seen on Monday.

Police said Nicholas Heard was last seen July 22 at about 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Planz Road.

Heard is described standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black top and checkered shorts.

Nicholas Heard / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

If you’ve seen Heard or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.