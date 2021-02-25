Police ask for help locating missing 21-year-old woman who may be traveling out of state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 21-year-old woman considered at-risk and reported missing this week who may have traveled to Oregon.

Police are searching for Aliceson Dye, 21. Dye was last seen on Feb. 22 at around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex on Rosedale Highway near Mosasco Street. Officials said she may have traveled to Eugene, Oregon or Florence, Oregon.

Due is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 155 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Dye is considered at-risk due to having developmental challenges, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 66-327-7111.