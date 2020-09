BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a teen missing since Sunday.

Officers are looking for 16-year-old Kendal Sha Kellick. She was last seen in the 10000 block of Royal Ascot Avenue.

Kellick is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue-green eyes. She was wearing a green and white striped shirt with black jean shorts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.