Police ask for help in search of missing 14-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 14-year-old last seen on Monday in south Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Jayden Denison. The Bakersfield Police Department provided a photo of Denison and described her as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Denison was last seen in the 1300 block of Taft Highway on Dec. 27 at around 5:30 p.m. She is considered at-risk because of no previous history of running away, police said.

Anyone with information on Denison’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

January 01 2022 12:00 am

