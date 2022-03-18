BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 13-year-old boy last seen Thursday.

Officers are looking for Dominick Ramiro Rivera. He was last seen in the 1100 block of 1st Street on March 17. He is considered at-risk because of his age and being a first-time runaway.

Rivera is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last wearing a black shirt, black shorts and white slide-on sandals, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.