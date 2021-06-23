Police ask for help in search of missing 12-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing out of Northwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening.

Officers are searching for Aniyah Yancy. She was last seen in the 12300 block of Marla Avenue June 23 at around 7:25 p.m., the department said.

Yancy is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray sweater, black jeans and purple sandals.

Yancy is considered at-risk because of her age and developmental challenges.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.