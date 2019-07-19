Police ask for help in search of at-risk 17-year-old runaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find an at-risk 17 year old runaway girl.

Police are looking for Natalie Laboca. She was last seen on July 16 at around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Forrest Street.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with a thin build, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was wearing a black tank top and high-waisted blue jeans, police said.

Laboca is considered at-risk because of her first time being reported as a runaway.

Anyone with information on Laboca’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.