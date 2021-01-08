Police ask for help identifying woman wanted for theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in connection with the theft of Christmas decorations and items from an unlocked vehicle in early December.

The woman is described as white, 18 to 24 years old, 5-foot-6, between 115 to 130 pounds, light complexion, light brown hair and wore a dark green puff jacket with a black hood, jean pants with rhinestones on the rear pockets, and black and white shoes. Police said she stole items Dec. 2 on Yellow Lupine Drive in southwest Bakersfield. It’s believed a male was with her.

A series of residential burglaries have occurred in the area over the past month, police said, but it’s unknown if the woman is connected to them. The burglaries occurred in the Haggin Oaks, Laurelglen, Village Green and Vineyard neighborhoods, with burglars entering through unlocked windows or doors. Increased patrols have been directed to those areas.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.