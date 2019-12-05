Police ask for help finding teen last seen in July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in July.

Isabel Cabrera, 17, is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5, 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a tan Adidas hat, black yoga pants and black Vans shoes.

Cabrera was last seen around 4 p.m. July 13 in the 8400 block of Hoodsport Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Cabrera’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ursery at 326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.