BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old girl has gone missing and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Aspen Ray was last seen Tuesday on Brittany Street in northwest Bakersfield. She’s described as white, 5 feet 8 inches, 110 pounds, blond hair, green eyes, with a cross-shaped scar on her right wrist, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.