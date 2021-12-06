Police ask for help finding Bakersfield teen missing for a week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old boy with no prior history of running away has been missing since Nov. 29 and police are asking for help finding him.

Alex Lerda was last seen in the 3000 block of Loon Court in northwest Bakersfield, police said. He’s described as 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, red hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes. He was on a bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.