BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing in July 2019.

All leads have been exhausted in trying to locate Andre Green, police said.

Green, 48, is described as black, 5-foot-5, thin build, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen in the area of Saunders Park.

Anyone with information regarding Green’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ursery at 326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.