Police ask for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are asking for your help to find a missing 11 year-old girl.
Police said Natalie Murillo was last seen in the 800 block of 4th Street at about 2 p.m. She is considered at-risk because of her age and for being a first time runaway.
She is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes. She was wearing a white and red T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
