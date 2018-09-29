Police ask for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police are searching for 11-year-old Natalie Murillo. / Courtesy Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are asking for your help to find a missing 11 year-old girl.

Police said Natalie Murillo was last seen in the 800 block of 4th Street at about 2 p.m. She is considered at-risk because of her age and for being a first time runaway.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes. She was wearing a white and red T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.