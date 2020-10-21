Police arrest woman threatening to jump from Fairfax Road overpass at Hwy. 178 early this morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic was diverted for hours on Highway 178 early this morning at the Fairfax Road overpass due to a woman who was threatening to jump.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:30 a.m., officers were sent to the area after receiving a call of a woman on the overpass outside of the protective fencing. The woman was eventually apprehended by police and the highway reopened at around 4:30 a.m.

This article will be updated if more information about the incident is provided by police.

