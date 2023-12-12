BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grinch isn’t getting away with any shenanigans in Ridgecrest — in fact, police locked him right up.

On Saturday morning, a burglary suspect was caught as he tried to escape during the annual Ridgecrest Christmas Parade. Alerted by a network of sleeper agents known as “Elf on the Shelf,” the Ridgecrest Police Department received a 911 call from an area code from the North Pole.

A caller named “Nick” reported that one of his workers in Ridgecrest observed the theft of a family`s fully decorated Christmas tree. The thief was described as tall, furry, and green, in a green car.

Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen tree attached to the top, but the suspect failed to yield to the officers and a pursuit was initiated. After many blocks, the car finally yielded and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect stated police could call him, “Mr. Grinch.”