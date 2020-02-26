Police arrest man, seize multiple weapons during search of South Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A search warrant at a South Bakersfield home led to the arrest of a man and the discovery of four illegal weapons, according to police.

The Bakersfiled Police Department said its Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 1500 block of Santiago Court.

Police said they arrested 27-year-old Christian Jimenez and seized four weapons including two rifles and two handguns.

Jimenez was arrested on various gang-related and firearm charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.