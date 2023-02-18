BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police observed a man standing on the guardrail of a Kern River crossing in the 3000 block of 24th Street on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

According to a release by the BPD, officers contacted the man and found that he had a multi-million dollar arrest warrant for the sexual assaults of three children, and that he was also threatening to assault the officers with a syringe.

After over two hours of negotiation, the suspect eventually surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without a firearm being found on him.

Police arrested Anthony Rocha, 41, and booked him into the Kern County Jail for multiple charges including resisting arrest, brandishing a weapon, and warrants for sexual assault arrest stemming from an investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on this matter is advised to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.