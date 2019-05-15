Police arrest 66-year-old man in connection to deadly Central Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a 66-year-old man is under arrest in connection to a stabbing in Central Bakersfield that left a man dead Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call for report of a man down in a parking lot in the 300 block of Union Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Officers found a man dead with wounds consistent with a stabbing, police said. The man was described to be in his early- to mid-50s.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Nathan McCauley said it is believed some sort of argument preceded the possible stabbing.

Police said 66-year-old James Jordan turned himself in to police at around 3:45 p.m. and was arrested following questioning for homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.