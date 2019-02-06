Police arrest 21-year-old man for alleged human trafficking of woman
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police said a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the human trafficking of a woman.
Police said they arrested Deshawn Hamilton of Bakersfield.
Officers were called to a hotel in the 3600 block of Wible Road for a report of a suspicious circumstance on Feb. 4 at around 9 p.m.
Officials say officers found a woman who told them she was forced into prostitution and directed officers to Hamilton inside one of the hotel rooms.
Investigators said they determined Hamilton also threatened the woman and fired a weapon inside the room. Officers seized an illegal shotgun inside.
Hamilton was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for human trafficking, criminal threats and weapons charges. Hamilton is due in court on Wednesday afternoon according to a Kern County inmate database.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.
