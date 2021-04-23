Police: 3 killed in Shafter crash

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Three people died following a crash at the intersection of Central Valley Highway and Fresno Avenue, police said.

A 2009 BMW 328i traveling south on Central Valley Highway and a Chrysler Aspen heading west on Fresno Avenue collided at about 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, Shafter police said. Both drivers were taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. A passenger died at the scene.

Coroner’s officials identified two of the dead as Ricardo Antonio Trujillo Acosta Jr. and Javier Mora Jr., both 19 and from Wasco. Mora was driving one of the vehicles and Acosta was a passenger.

Suzette Lean Dobbs, 79, of Shafter was the other driver, officials said.

Police said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved and the investigation is ongoing.