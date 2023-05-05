MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A Mcfarland Police officer is lucky to be alive after a pole smashed through the windshield of his cruiser.

It all happened while the officer was chasing a driver, who refused to pull over for a “vehicle code violation,” officials said.

During the chase, police said the driver plowed into a gate which caused the pole to “spear” through the officers windshield. Luckily, the pole skimmed his forehead.

The department said if the pole was just a few inches over, it could have been deadly.

The driver was eventually caught and arrested.