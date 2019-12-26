Breaking News
Polar Bear Plunge scheduled for New Year's Day at McMurtrey

Hundreds gather for annual Polar Bear Plunge at McMurtrey Aquatic Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McMurtrey Aquatic Center is holding its annual Polar Bear Plunge for those willing to brave a dip in chilly water on New Year’s Day.

Participants can either go down the slide or jump in and swim 25 yards before getting out and enjoying a cup of hot chocolate.

Cost is $5 for the plunge or $25 for the plunge plus a sweatshirt. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., with the event starting at 11 a.m.

Minimum age is 7, with those ages 7 to 17 needing written parental consent.

McMurtrey is located at 1325 Q St.

