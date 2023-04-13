BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homelessness Collaborative released results from its 2023 Point-in-Time Count showing a 22% increase in homelessness in the county compared to last year.

The organization said this year, the collaborative and Kern County leaders created a strategy that increased volunteer turnout and included two extra days to count Kern County’s rural areas, including the Kern River riverbed, contributing to the data.

The 2023 PIT Count included data from emergency shelters, transitional housing and navigation centers, while volunteers were sent to areas around Kern County to count unsheltered people.

A majority of the homeless population was counted from the Bakersfield Metro Area, including unincorporated parts of Oildale, East Bakersfield and Rosedale, according to the collaborative.

The PIT Count is a count done annually that provides a view of a 12-hour period of homeless individuals, according to organizers.

The data gathered from the PIT Count is used to secure state and federal funding for homelessness services.