BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick is holding a free writing workshop for the Bakersfield community this weekend.

The recently appointed Poet Laureate plans to share his knowledge of writing at the Beale Memorial Library on July 29. The workshop begins at 1 p.m. in the auditorium for all ages.

The workshop provides a chance for people to get introduced to poetry who might not have access.

Herrick is from Fresno and is known for his poetry about the experience of all Californians, including an immigrant perspective.

Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Herrick as the California Poet Laureate last year. He is responsible for promoting the art of poetry across the state of California and motivating the next generation of artists.