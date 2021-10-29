Podcast’s Halloween tour unearths creeps of Bakersfield’s past

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murders in the park. Spirits in the window.

This Halloween, take a ride with Robert Petersen, and hear all about it.

“You know, it’s been said that everybody dies twice,” Petersen said. “The first time when we physically die, and the second time when the last person to know us or remember us dies. So I think by doing this podcast, I’m resurrecting those victims’ memories.”

Petersen’s podcast, Notorious Bakersfield, examines old crimes and cold cases that made headlines in the city. His Halloween audio tour takes listeners to the sites of many of these crimes, going back sometimes more than 70 years.

“It’s little creepy, spooky stories like that,” Petersen said.

And of course, the tour includes locations said to be haunted, like Beach Park, where locals said a specter chased them from the playground to their car. While Petersen doesn’t believe in hauntings himself, he said the stories are fun.

“I’ve never had an experience where I think something is haunted, or anything like that,” Petersen said. “But it’s Halloween, and I love a good ghost story.”

The tour is about one hour long and is mostly contained within Downtown Bakersfield. The downloadable podcast gives driving directions and a brief outline of what happened at each location.

The tour is $20. To purchase, email Petersen at notoriousbakersfield@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds go to the Alliance against Family Violence and Sexual Assault in Kern County.