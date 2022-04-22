BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arts Council of Kern is hosting the Plein Air Painting Festival through Sunday. It’s the first one since the start of the pandemic.

The event showcases the best landscapes in Kern County painted by artists from across the country.

Artists were out painting cityscapes in downtown Bakersfield on Thursday. A reception was also held at the Bakersfield Art Association where people could purchase a painting.

“All of the funds we raise the whole week for the entire festival will not only support the artists participating but the Arts Council of Kern and our mission is to provide arts education, advocacy and access to people across Kern County,” Arts Council of Kern Executive Director Elizabeth Spavento said.

A series of events will continue this weekend. The festival ends on Sunday.

You can purchase tickets at this website.