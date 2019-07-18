Pleasant Valley State Prison riot injures 3 inmates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials from the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation said a three-on-one inmate attack sparked a riot involving more than 40 inmates at Pleasant Valley State Prison Thursday morning.

Officials said at around 9:40 a.m. three inmates attacked another inmate at the Coalinga prison recreation yard which then escalated to a riot involving 41 inmates in all.

CDCR said staff ordered inmates to stop fighting and when inmates refused, staff used “chemical agents” to try and stop the rioting. Officials said prison staff fired two warning shots to finally end the riot.

Three inmates suffered puncture wounds during the fighting and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The inmates were listed as fair, according to a CDCR release.

No prison staff members were injured.

Prison staff found two makeshift weapons and the cause is being investigated.

CDCR said its Deadly Force Investigations Team, and the Office of the Inspector General will review Thursday’s incident.